Trevor Bassoo is new General Manager of GUYOIL

See below full statement from the Guy Oil Company in relation to the appointment of Mr Trevor Bassoo as the new General Manager:

The Board of Directors, Management, and Staff of the Guyana Oil Company Limited (GUYOIL) extend a warm welcome to the new General Manager, Mr. Trevor Bassoo.

Mr. Bassoo is the holder of a BSc. in Computer Science from the University of Guyana, a CAT accounting qualification from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a PhgC. in Business Administration from the University of Leicester, and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business. Mr. Bassoo is also currently wrapping up his CMPA at the University of Guyana. In addition to his qualifications across a wide array of professional areas, Mr. Bassoo brings twenty years of combined private and public sector management experience.

After being interviewed and selected by the Board of Directors, Mr. Bassoo joined Guyoil on Monday, 19th October, 2020 and has since been reviewing the Company’s operations while interacting with staff with a view to understand where the company is currently positioned. Acknowledging the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of Guyanese, the new General Manager stated that the Company’s immediate objective is to bring relief to the people by way of reducing and stabilizing the fuel price. Mr. Bassoo further noted that as the country’s largest supplier of petroleum products, under his leadership, GUYOIL plans to expand its operations across the country reaching the people and businesses in the remote areas. He reassured that improvement of: Product Quality; Health, Safety and Environment; Customer Service and Branding are priority for the company in the near future.

The Board of Directors, Management and staff have committed to giving Mr. Bassoo their full cooperation as he leads the company to fulfill its vision of being the Leading Petroleum Products Company – delivering premium value to all stakeholders.