Trans Guyana launching commercial flights to Barbados from November 1st

See below statement from Trans Guyana:

Beginning November 1st, 2020, Trans Guyana Airways will introduce 5 weekly flights to Grantley Adams International, Barbados, from Eugene F. Correia International, Guyana.

These flights will facilitate travel to and from Barbados as well as connections with British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, InterCaribbean & Air Antilles.

Trans Guyana Airways prides itself in taking great care to protect the health and safety of its customers and staff. Our procedures are updated regularly in keeping with the most current guidelines from Government and International Agencies with particular emphasis on controlling the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is our number one priority.

Days: These flights will occur on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays.

Required PCR Tests: All passengers are required to present a negative PCR Test taken within 72 hours of departure. Trans Guyana Airways can arrange the PCR test for an additional fee for passengers departing from Ogle.