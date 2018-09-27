Traffic signs, metal poles vandalised

Seven out of ten bump traffic signs and metal posts that were installed at Schoonard Road leading to La Parfaite Harmonie on West Bank Demerara a few weeks ago were destroyed.

The discovery was made on Monday by employees of the Public Infrastructure Ministry who were visiting the area.

In addition, it was discovered that the Traffic Signs on the Fourth Road Project are being vandalized as well as the signs are bent and political parties’ flyers are being posted on some.

As such, the Ministry is calling on the perpetrators to refrain from such activities since they ultimately inconvenience the citizenry.

Citizens interested in reporting any instances of vandalism are urged to contact our Public Relations Department on 227-0799 or the nearest police station.