Traffic ranks not equipped with bodycams must not stop drivers – Top Cop

Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken has sent a stern warning to traffic ranks to desist from stopping motorists without being equipped with their body cameras and more so, cautioned them to stop doing traffic duties and focus more on engaging with members of the public.

The Top Cop made these comments on Monday during an engagement with Police ranks of Division 4A at the Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, Georgetown. The objective of the meeting was to ‘set the tone’ and outline the way forward for the Force in 2025.

While commending the ranks for the decrease of almost 34 per cent in crime within the division, Hicken sent a strong message to the traffic and patrol ranks.

“Traffic ranks, you are creating embarrassment to this country. So, with immediate effect, this coming from the Commissioner now -nobody from traffic is to stop any vehicle or ask for any licence without a body camera, and if you’re caught (you will face the consequences), that’s the first thing I want to say to you.

“And the second thing is, to change the uncouth way you speak to people — as if you weren’t brought up…you will greet persons with ‘Good Morning, Good Evening, Madam/Sir’,” Commissioner Hicken warned.

Further, he stated, “Patrol ranks, you are disrespectful to yourselves and to others too. You are doing patrols but you are not engaging vehicles, you are not driving slowly with the flashlight on so people can really have a talk with you. Instead, you find yourself stopping and doing traffic work too. But I want to say this for the Anti-Crime patrols — you are to drive very slowly, you are to have the windows down, and you are to interact with everybody you see,” the Commissioner charged.

In addition, Hicken also cautioned those present that corruption will not be tolerated in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) while adding, “Today is the dawn of a new era. Corruption stops now.”

He also highlighted the pillars of the Force’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan with emphasis placed on improving infrastructure, operations, personal development and building meaningful partnerships with the public and all communities across Guyana.

In their positive charge to the ranks, Deputy Commissioners Ravindradat Budhram, Errol Watts and Wendell Blanhum, shared similar sentiments, expressing the need for unity and cooperation amongst ranks from the various sections of the Force in the fight against crime.

The Senior Officers also urged the attendees to be cognisant of their attitude, conduct and deportment as law enforcement officers while stressing the need to work as a cohesive unit and as a team, pointing out that there is success in strength.

