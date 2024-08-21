Traffic disruptions for ECD as emergency works begin on bridge at Felicity

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓: 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃 𝐂𝐋𝐎𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐄𝐂𝐃

The Ministry of Works is currently conducting emergency work on the bridge at Felicity on the Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

As a consequence, both west and eastbound traffic will be diverted north onto Vryheid’s Lust Access Road and Chateau Margot School Road, respectively, to facilitate the work being done.

BELOW IS AN ADVISORY FROM THE MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS:

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to inform the public that emergency repairs are scheduled to begin on the Bridge at Felicity, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

This work will result in disruption to the normal flow of traffic and the Ministry hereby advise all motorists, drivers & pedestrians that there will be a temporary closure to facilitate this emergency repair to the superstructure of the bridge.

• Location of Closure: Bridge at Felicity Railway Embankment, E.C.D

• Description: Temporary closure of bridge to all traffic.

• Date and Time: From 14:00 hrs, Wednesday 21st August to 14:00 hrs Saturday, 24th August,2024.

The Ministry of Public Works regrets any inconvenience this works may cause and will be working diligently to ensure this important thoroughfare returns to normal functioning in the shortest time possible.

The Guyana Police Force will be directing commuters to alternate routes to ensure smooth flow of traffic during this period.

Should you require any further information or assistance, please contacts below:

Ministry of Public Works: +592-223-1864 or +592-225-6510

