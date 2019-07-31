Traffic cops visit accident victims at GPHC

Traffic Chief Linden Isles along with a team from the Guyana Police Force on Tuesday visited accident victims at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“We’ve decided to come and visit the patients of the accident ward. We have been sharing out hampers to them and finding out about their matters so that we can have it investigated,” Isles told media operatives during the walkabout.

A total of 15 patients – 10 males and five females – were visited, during which the Traffic Chief answered questions in relation to the progress of investigations into their respective accidents.