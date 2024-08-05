Traffic Congestion: ‘Police can only do so much’ – Traffic Chief says drivers’ attitude must change

When it comes to the seemingly growing problem of traffic congestion on the roadways, Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh is contending that the “police can only do so much”, noting that in many cases, the situation is out of the control of traffic ranks.

“All we can do is have our presence on the road,” he explained, pointing out that in many cases, traffic buildup is caused by poorly executed order of road works or heavy-duty machinery breaking down on the roadways.

Regarding the machineries that break down on the roadways, the Traffic Chief contended that owners/contractors must take more responsibility to ensure the vehicles in question are in working order.

“Can’t they fact-check the lorry and lowbed to ensure it’s properly maintained?”

Moreover, the Traffic Chief contended that “when these machines break down on the road and the congestion is driven by the actions of inconsiderate drivers, only then you hear that the police are needed.”

He argued that the only measure that can be implemented is to work with the owners of these machineries to ensure the equipment are transported during nonpeak hours.

Nevertheless, the Traffic Chief reminded that his department is also limited by resources. He explained that traffic ranks are also required for patrols and escorts and for both nighttime and daytime duties.

“I don’t want anybody to get away with the idea that I have the world of it and I’m not doing anything with it,” he noted.

“Sometimes when these demands come up, there may be an insufficiency of police to address the multiple occasions in a specific space to adequately bring relief right away,” the Traffic Chief added.

In this regard, he argued that “the police can only do so much” and he called for drivers to desist from taking actions that can worsen a traffic buildup situation – such as forming unauthorised lanes and trying to cut in lines.

“The attitude of drivers in this country cannot be overlooked,” he posited.

