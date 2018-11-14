Traffic Chief warns motorists CCTV cameras are operational

All of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at key city intersections are functioning says Traffic Chief, Superintendent Linden Isles who warns that drivers will continue to be prosecuted.

Isles, during a recent interview at Eve Leary, said that despite some misconceptions, “all the cameras are working” and are constantly monitored and the subsequent images stored.

He also confirmed that there are, and continue to be, successful prosecutions of errant motorists who commit traffic offences.

“Footage from some of these cameras has led to convictions in hundreds of careless driving and dangerous driving cases.” The CCTV usage has also boosted crime-fighting efforts by enabling law enforcement ranks to track and intercept criminals.

Installed over seven years ago and constantly upgraded, the closed-circuit camera system was initiated under the PPP/C administration. At least 130 cameras were installed initially.

According to a DPI release, the government has also started a Citizens Security Programme (CSP), funded with support from the Inter-American Development Bank. Phase Two of the CSP will see an “emergency smart street safe city proposal” that will see the installation of over 100 CCTV cameras in and around the city, where over 50 per cent of crimes are committed.

The proposal also includes the construction of a command centre, where the footage would be monitored day and night.