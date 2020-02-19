Traffic Advisory for Mashramani Weekend

The Guyana Police Force wishes to advise members of the public that the following roads will be closed from 07:00h on Saturday, February 22, 2020 to facilitate the Flag Raising Ceremony that will be hosted at Durban Park.
1) Mandela Avenue and Hadfield streets – No Entry West
2) Homestretch and Mandela Avenue – No Entry West
3) Brickdam and College Road – No Entry East
4) Hadfield and College Road – No Entry East
5) Haley and College Road – No Entry East
6) South Road and Oronoque streets – No Entry East
7) Chappel and Durban streets – No Entry North
8) Durban and John streets – No Entry North
9) Regent and Vlissengen Road – No Entry South
10) Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and South Road – No Entry East
Additionally, to facilitate the smooth flow of Mashramani Celebrations the following roads throughout the city will be closed from 07:00h on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
1) Camp and Lamaha streets – No Entry North
2) Cowan and Camp streets – No Entry East
3) Woolford Avenue and Camp streets – No Entry West
4) Camp and Barrack streets – No Entry East
5) Camp and Thomas Land – No Entry West
6) Parade and Young streets – No Entry North
7) Young and High streets – No Entry East
8) Camp and Seawall Road – No Entry South
9) Dowdin Street and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West
10) Lamaha and Irving streets – No Entry East
11) D’Andrade Street and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West
12) Da Silva Street and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West
13) Garnett Street and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West
14) Barimita Avenue and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West
15) Eping Avenue and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West
16) Woolford Avenue and JB Singh Road – No Entry East
17) Anira and Irving streets – No Entry East
18) Laluni and Irving streets – No Entry East
19) Church and Peter Rose streets – No Entry East
20) North Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive – No Entry East
21) South Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive – No Entry East
22) Brickdam and Old College Road – No Entry East
23) Hadfield Street and Old College Road – No Entry East
24) Hadfield and Chappel streets – No Entry West
25) Mandela and Homestretch Avenue – No Entry West
26) Mandela and Hadfield streets – No Entry West