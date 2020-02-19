Traffic Advisory for Mashramani Weekend

The Guyana Police Force wishes to advise members of the public that the following roads will be closed from 07:00h on Saturday, February 22, 2020 to facilitate the Flag Raising Ceremony that will be hosted at Durban Park.

1) Mandela Avenue and Hadfield streets – No Entry West

2) Homestretch and Mandela Avenue – No Entry West

3) Brickdam and College Road – No Entry East

4) Hadfield and College Road – No Entry East

5) Haley and College Road – No Entry East

6) South Road and Oronoque streets – No Entry East

7) Chappel and Durban streets – No Entry North

8) Durban and John streets – No Entry North

9) Regent and Vlissengen Road – No Entry South

10) Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and South Road – No Entry East

Additionally, to facilitate the smooth flow of Mashramani Celebrations the following roads throughout the city will be closed from 07:00h on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

1) Camp and Lamaha streets – No Entry North

2) Cowan and Camp streets – No Entry East

3) Woolford Avenue and Camp streets – No Entry West

4) Camp and Barrack streets – No Entry East

5) Camp and Thomas Land – No Entry West

6) Parade and Young streets – No Entry North

7) Young and High streets – No Entry East

8) Camp and Seawall Road – No Entry South

9) Dowdin Street and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West

10) Lamaha and Irving streets – No Entry East

11) D’Andrade Street and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West

12) Da Silva Street and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West

13) Garnett Street and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West

14) Barimita Avenue and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West

15) Eping Avenue and Vlissengen Road – No Entry West

16) Woolford Avenue and JB Singh Road – No Entry East

17) Anira and Irving streets – No Entry East

18) Laluni and Irving streets – No Entry East

19) Church and Peter Rose streets – No Entry East

20) North Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive – No Entry East

21) South Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive – No Entry East

22) Brickdam and Old College Road – No Entry East

23) Hadfield Street and Old College Road – No Entry East

24) Hadfield and Chappel streets – No Entry West

25) Mandela and Homestretch Avenue – No Entry West

26) Mandela and Hadfield streets – No Entry West