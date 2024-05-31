Traffic Advisory for ICC T20 Cricket World Cup matches in Guyana

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR ICC T20 CRICKET WORLD CUP MATCHES AT THE GUYANA NATIONAL STADIUM

With reference to the above subject, please see Traffic Advisory for ICC T20 cricket world cup matches at the Guyana National Stadium. The dates and times are as follows;

# Matches Fixtures Dates & Time 1. West Indies vs. Papua New Guinea Sun 2nd June, 2024 at 10:30hrs 2. Afghanistan vs. Uganda Mon 3rd June, 2024 at 20:30 3. Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda Wed 5th June, 2024 at 19:30hrs 4. New Zealand vs. Afghanistan Fri 7th June 2024 at 19:30hrs 5. West Indies vs. Uganda Sat 8th June, 2024 at 20:30hrs 6. Semi-Final 2 Thurs 27th June, 2024 at 10:30hrs

On the above mentioned dates, the following traffic arrangements will be in place to facilitate the flow of traffic along the East Bank of Demerara.

Patrons including VIPs in vehicles are advised to proceed South along the eastern drive lane of the eastern carriageway of East Bank Public Road to access the Guyana National Stadium.

Drivers proceeding further South of the National Stadium are advised to use the western drive lane of the eastern carriageway of East Bank Public Road.

Third lane along the eastern drive lane of the western carriageway of East Bank Public Road will be utilized to filter traffic West across the Demerara Harbour Bridge, this will be facilitated by traffic ranks.

PARKING

Stadium parking (General) at the second access (Opposite GuyOil) of the National Stadium.

Special Invitees and Officials will access the National Stadium using the Third Entrance (Greenfield Road).

No Parking on the Eastern and Western Carriageways between Bagotstown Public Road to Providence Public Road in the vicinity of Rubis Gas Station.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets for parking prior to game days to reduce any interrupted flow of traffic.

Patrons are advised to use carpooling and share a ride to reduce congestion.

Signage will be erected to guide patrons.

ALTERNATE ROUTES TO/FROM THE EAST BANK OF DEMERARA

Mandela to Eccles Interlink to Heroes Highway with exits at Mocha Access Road, Little Diamond Access Road and Diamond Access Road to proceed further south along the East Bank corridor. This route will facilitate North and South bound traffic without delay.

For North bound vehicular traffic, persons are advised to use Diamond Access Road, Little Diamond Public Road and Mocha Road to access the Heroes Highway and proceed further North into Georgetown and beyond to mitigate against congestion or undue delays.

EXIT ON COMPLETION OF GAMES

All patrons in the General Parking lot will exit the Stadium then proceed along the Eastern Carriageway of the Providence Public Road onto Mocha Road and exit at the Heroes Highway.

Managed flows with police presence and direction will support all vehicular traffic. Drivers are to adhere to directions of the Police and procced with caution.

NB:

The Following Roads are under Construction:

Dump Site Road (Eccles & Bagostown) Red Road (Providence to Heroes Highway) Green Field Road between Providence Public Road and Heroes Highway Windsor Estate between Eccles Dumpsite Road and Greenfield Road

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥, 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐥, 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚 𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐈𝐏 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲/𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐝𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦.

