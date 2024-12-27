Traffic Advisory for event at Kingston Seawall today

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

An event is being held at the Kingston Seawall in proximity of the Bandstand and Esplanade today (2024-12-27).

The Traffic Department will put in place the following traffic arrangements commencing from 15:30hrs to 22:00hrs on Friday 27th December, 2024 along the Seawall Road.

** Seawall Road from Battery Road (Pegasus Hotel) will be closed to traffic proceeding east and west owing to the presence of children and a distribution booth on the road.

** Rabbit Walk & Seawall Road – No entry West

** Camp Road & Seawall Road- No entry West

Motorists are therefore advised to use Young Street, Camp Street and Carifesta Avenue for destinations further east.

** Attendees are advised to utilize the parking to the rear of Marriott and Pegasus Hotels and along Sewall Road from Camp Road further East on the Southern Parapet.

** No Parking along the Sewall Road between Pegasus Suites Entrance to Rabbit Walk

NOTE: The Traffic Department of Guyana Police Force will like to appeal to all road users to adhere to the traffic arrangements and observe all Traffic Laws and Regulations. This event is expected to attract a large amount of pedestrian traffic hence the necessary precautionary measures as requested by the host.

The space under consideration is commanded by Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston, Regional Commander and Assistant Superintendent Raun Clark, Regional Traffic Officer (604-5973).

