Traffic Advisory for Diwali Motorcade

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha will be hosting its Diwali motorcade on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 18:00hrs.

The motorcade will leave Shri Krishna Mandir at Campbellville to the La Bonn Intention (LBI) Ground; hence the following roads will be closed to facilitate this activity:

1. JB Singh Public Road and Lamaha Street -No entry to vehicular traffic proceeding North.

2. Carifesta Avenue at the Roundabout-No entry East to vehicular traffic.

3. Sheriff and David streets-No entry to vehicular traffic proceeding North.

4. Carifesta Avenue and Camp Street-No entry to vehicular traffic proceeding East.

5. Seawall Road and Camp Street-No entry to vehicular traffic proceeding East.

6. East Coast Highway and Beterverwagting Public Road-No entry to vehicular traffic proceeding West.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.