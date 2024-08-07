Traffic Advisory for Building Expo 2024

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The International Building Expo 2024 will be held at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, EBD, from August 8-11.

This event is expected to attract large numbers in attendance daily. As such, the following traffic arrangements will be in place:

1. No road closures

2. All VIPs, staff of the Ministry of Housing, and Exhibitors will utilize Gate 3/Greenfield Access Road Entrance

3. General parking will be available along the road shoulder of Red Road and Greenfield Access Road East of the 3rd Stadium Entrance.

4. No parking on the Eastern and Western road shoulders of the Providence Public Road between Red Road and Greenfield Road.

5. No parking along the Norther and Southern road Shoulders of Greenfield Access road between Providence Public Road (Masjid) and the Stadium 3rd entrance

6. patrons on foot can access the event venue through gates 1 and 3.

The Traffic Department urges motorists and pedestrians to utilise the alternate routes of travel to get to or beyond the National Stadium, to observe the rules of the road, ensure safety helmets and seat belts are utilised each time, comply with directions of the police, be considerate of other road users and proceed with caution.

--- ---