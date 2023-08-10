Tourism playing important role in development of Moraikobai

In recent years, tourism has been playing an important role in the development of the community of Moraikobai, Region Five.

Moraikobai, under the leadership of former Toshao Colin Adrian placed focus on tourism as an alternative economic activity. The village secured a $5 million grant from the government and constructed its Eco Lodge, the Ubudi.

This will now be expanded to facilitate more visitors with funds from the Low Carbon Development Strategy.

Toshao, Derrick John in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) said, “We have set aside a large chunk of money to invest into our tourism sector, we would be building two more self-contained cabins at the eco lodge, we already started a dining area and kitchen for the eco lodge, because presently we only have one main building that has two self-contained rooms and a small office area, so we are enhancing the whole surrounding.”

Apart from the lodge persons can also be accommodated at the village guest house.

Tour Guide, Garfield John noted that the village has seen more visitors in recent years.

“For the past number of years, we are still in the developmental stage and we are trying to improve that sector. We have been seeing progress all along and it keeps raising so I just want to introduce or encourage people to come on board and support us in this sector here, and we have a very well-planned itinerary that could deliver to your comfort,” he related to DPI.

The village offers various nature-based attractions like tacoma harvesting, birds watching, swimming, cassava processing experience, fishing among others.

Persons can access the village by boat or road from Linden.

