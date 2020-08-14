Tourism Minister tests positive for COVID-19; President, PM, VP & other Cabinet members test negative

Minister of Tourism, Commerce and Industry Oneidge Walrond Allicock has tested positive for COVID-19.

She has since been placed into self isolation.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, in a statement, said “the Government of Guyana would like to urge all Guyanese to take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves and family from COVID 19. We recommend that you continue to practice social distancing, hand sanitation and wearing your face mask.”

Meanwhile, President Dr Irfaan Ali and his wife First Lady Arya along with Prime Minister Mark Phillips, and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo have tested negative.

INews has been informed that all other Cabinet members have tested negative.

The government members were required to get tested after their colleague, Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd, tested positive for the virus.