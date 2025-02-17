Total Property Management Services Guyana Inc. wins ExxonMobil’s Guyana Enterprise Suppliers Award

Total Property Management Services Guyana Inc. (TPMS, INC) has been honoured with the 2024 Guyana Enterprise Suppliers Award from ExxonMobil, a prestigious recognition that underscores the company’s outstanding performance, commitment to excellence, and leadership in the industry.

As Guyana’s only ISO 9001-certified property management provider, TPMS continues to set industry benchmarks in quality, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

“We are truly honored to receive this award,” said Annabelle Carter-Sharma, Director of Operations at TPMS. “It reflects the dedication of our entire team and the trust placed in us by our clients. A special thank you to our Tier 1 client for nominating us and to ExxonMobil for this incredible recognition. This award motivates us to continue raising the bar in property management services.”

As a 100% women-owned business, TPMS exemplifies female leadership and entrepreneurship in Guyana’s growing economy. This award highlights the company’s ability to thrive in the competitive energy sector while maintaining high standards of integrity, innovation, and service excellence.

“We are proud to be a trusted partner in Guyana’s development and remain committed to delivering world-class services that support sustainable growth.”

