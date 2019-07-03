Top Students Chowtie, Lall dream of becoming doctor, economist

David Chowtie of Graham’s Hall Primary School and Venisha Lall from the C.V Nunes Primary School came in as the top performers at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), with a score of 532.

Chowtie told INews that he did not expect to be the among the country’s top performers but he knew he would have succeeded, as he was dedicated to studying. He dreams of becoming a doctor.

Lall on the other hand was confident of being one of the top performers and she wants to become an economist.

Some 14, 300 candidates wrote the NGSA on April 17 and 18.