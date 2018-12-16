Top Cop warns drivers against escaping from accident scenes

Police Commissioner Leslie James has sent out a firm warning to all drivers who are involved in accidents: abstain from driving away from the scene, especially when persons are injured.

He made that statement on Friday after observing that, despite being uninjured, persons are leaving accident scenes to avoid any culpability for their actions.

“We’ve seen persons getting involved in accidents, some fatal, and leaving scenes; and when we investigate, there appears to be no reason for (them) leaving those scenes. There was no threat to the driver, but they were aware that they did strike a human being, a reasonable person,” James detailed.

While noting that this is a serious offence, he warned that matters of this sort would be seriously addressed, to ensure that persons are prosecuted for such offences.

“If you are involved in an accident, Police Stations are spread across our country. Make a report to the nearest Police Station. It’s a stance we’ve taken, and we’ll be addressing this matter seriously,” James warned.

This caution comes days after two teens on a motorcycle were struck down at Annandale on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), and the driver involved in that accident fled the scene.

The cyclist, 15-year-old Karchand Khemraj of Lot 44 Annandale Public Road, ECD, succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday at about 03:30h.

The pillion rider, Reaz Shaw, a 16-year-old of Lot 35 Annandale Public Road, ECD, was admitted at the said hospital, and is still in critical condition there.

Police information disclosed that the cyclist and pillion rider rode out of a northern access road on to the main road when the minibus GWW 2140, which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway, collided with their vehicle. As a result of the impact, the youths were tossed onto the road surface and sustained head injuries, while the driver of the bus made good his escape without rendering any assistance. The driver of the minibus, who allegedly is responsible for the accident, is still on the run.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles has confirmed that Police are currently hunting a known suspect involved in this fatal hit-and-run. He informed that Police are on the lookout for a Chinese national who is believed to be the driver of the minibus that was involved in the accident. The bus was stashed in a bond at Mon Repos, ECD, on Thursday afternoon, while the suspect is still on the run.