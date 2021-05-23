Toddler dies after drinking gasoline at mother’s mining camp

A two-year-old boy died this afternoon after drinking kerosene while at his mother’s mining camp at Hymaraka Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The dead toddler has been identified as Ken Jacobs of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni River.

Police say at about 13:00h today, Ken and his mother were at the mining camp when she left the child unattended for a brief moment to tidy up the camp.

The woman subsequently observed her son vomiting what appeared to be blood.

Upon examining, she discovered that the boy drank some gasoline that was stored at the camp.

The women rushed the child to the Isseneru Health Post, where he was seen and examined by the health worker. Whilst there, the toddler became motionless and was pronounced dead.

A report was made to police ranks on duty in the area.

The toddler’s body was escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital via boat.

The investigation is in progress.