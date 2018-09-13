Toddler dies after being fed carbon tablets by brother, mother detained

A 1-year-old baby succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was reportedly fed carbon tablets by his 9-year-old brother.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that now dead is Andre Keron Tappin of West Bank Demerara (WBD) who was taken to the hospital by his mother who observed that he was vomiting on Wednesday.

INews understands that Tappin would usually be left in the care of his brother whenever his mother would be occupied.

However, this allegedly angered the lad who decided to feed the poisonous tablets to the baby.

It was only after the mother became alerted to the baby vomiting that the boy informed her of what he had done.

The baby was subsequently rushed to the hospital but by that time, much could not be done to save his life.

He was later pronounced dead.

As such, his mother has since been taken into Police custody where she is said to be assisting the Police with their investigations.