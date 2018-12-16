Toddler crushed to death by lorry

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a toddler who was crushed after a lorry rolled over him.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 06:30h at Access Road, Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Fifteen months old Terrence Wilson was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the Police, the lorry, GVV 363, which was selling cooking gas and kerosene was stopped by a grandparent of the infant to make a purchase and during that process the child unknowingly ventured out of the yard and went under the vehicle.

The driver, 27, of North Zeelugt, Housing Scheme, EBE, is in custody assisting with the investigation.

The toddler’s body is at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.