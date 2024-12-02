Todd meets with Suriname’s Ambassador to discuss Guyana’s national policy framework

Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today met with Ms. Liselle Blankendal, Ambassador of Suriname to Guyana during which Minister Todd outlined Guyana’s national policy framework that addresses the provision of social services including education and healthcare and existing infrastructure to facilitate humanitarian support and other emergency relief services, to remote communities within Guyana’s territory.

The Minister and Ambassador also discussed advancing the bilateral cooperation agenda through the Strategic Dialogue Cooperation Platform (SDCP) including the bridging of the Corentyne River and preparations for the convening of a Meeting of the Border Commission between Guyana and Suriname.

The next SDCP between the two countries is scheduled to take place in February 2025.

The MOU establishing the SDCP was signed by Guyana and Suriname during a Presidential visit to Suriname in November 2020 with the aim of enhancing cooperation through the establishment of several working groups on a number of areas, including infrastructure, agriculture, security, health, trade and the environment.

