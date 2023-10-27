Todd holds talks with Cuban Ambassador on Guyana/Venezuela border controversy

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Hilton Todd on Wednesday evening met with His Excellency Mr. Jorge Francisco Soberón Luis, Ambassador of Cuba to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

During the meeting, Minister Todd provided an update on the recent actions by Venezuela.

The Minister reiterated that the Government of Guyana is committed to a peaceful resolution of the case before the International Court of Justice and the region being a zone of peace.

A Joint statement was issued by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and Aubrey C. Norton, M.P. Leader of the Opposition, on October 24, 2023, in which they agreed that Guyana’s sovereignty is of paramount importance and is a matter on which the Guyanese people are all completely united.

CARICOM also issued a statement reiterating its support for the judicial process and expressed the hope that Venezuela will engage fully in the case before the International Court of Justice for a peaceful resolution, in accordance with international law.

