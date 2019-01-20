Tint policy review report presented to Cabinet – Harmon

Drivers with unpermitted tinted windows may soon see a relaxation of the stringent tint policy or stronger enforcement of it depending on the contents of the report on a research survey which was presented to Cabinet.

According to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, at his post-Cabinet press briefing on Friday, the report was presented by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan for Cabinet’s perusal and adoption. He noted that the survey was aimed at reviewing the policy by which vehicle tint permits are issued in Guyana.

“The main purpose was to solicit the views of citizens on the use of vehicles with tinted windows in Guyana. The report also included information on best practices of a number of countries with regards to the use of motor vehicles with tinted windows. Cabinet accepted report and undertook to examine full content before approval,” Harmon informed.

According to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, “No person shall have fitted to his motor vehicle and glass or safety glass or any material used in the place of such glass or safety glass which is so tinted or otherwise treated or coloured in such a manner or to such extent, as would result in obstructing the identification of the driver of the motor vehicle or any other person travelling in the motor vehicle by any person from outside the motor vehicle.”

Earlier last year, Minister Ramjattan had stated that the issue of tinted vehicles has been the cause of some amount of criticism against his Ministry and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), especially since sections of the population are allowed to have tinted vehicles. According to Minister Ramjattan, the ministerial discretion is a difficult thing. Persons who are suffering from a range of health conditions have also been granted approval to use tints on their vehicles.

“As it is, I have restricted it to people who suffer skin disease and ultraviolet rays affecting their eyes and also for certain public officials who for security reasons, need it and some businessmen. But it is very narrow right now, but a lot of people are asking me how I can give others and not give them,” he was quoted as saying.

He said while many people approach his Ministry with health issues as the reason for their need to use tint, the police have pointed out some persons are using tints so dark, it has become a threat to security.

“But what is the view of the people out there?… we need to talk to the people and get their views on what should be the policy…How can I give the businessman and not give them… there is a need for renewing a policy orientation on the problem,” Minister Ramjattan had indicated, hence the reason he undertook the survey.