Timehri waitress allegedly raped during armed robbery

– 2 in custody as Police hunt for 3rd perpetrator

A 29-year-old waitress is now traumatised after allegedly being raped by a gun-toting bandit while his two accomplices who were also armed looked on.

The rape is said to have occurred moments after the trio robbed the woman of a mobile phone and a quantity of jewellery.

According to reports received, between 06:30h and 07:00h on Friday last, the woman, of Timehri Base Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was awaiting transportation along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway when a silver and blue motor car pulled up alongside her.

The driver, who was wielding a firearm, and his two accomplices reportedly exited the vehicle and pointed the gun at the woman as they ordered her to hand over the cellular phone and a gold chain she was wearing at the time.

Fearing for her life, the woman quickly handed over her cellular phone and the chain to the three armed men.

However, one of the three perpetrators then grabbed the woman and proceeded to rape her in the presence and plain view of his accomplices.

When he was finished, he, along with the two others, jumped into the vehicle, and sped away from the scene leaving the woman lying on the roadway.

She was subsequently rescued and a report was made at the nearest police station. She provided accurate descriptions of the men and their vehicle to the Police.

Quick action by investigators in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-Division B (EBD) and collaboration with their counterparts in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) resulted in two of the suspects being nabbed in the vehicle.

They are presently in Police custody and being grilled about the alleged rape and robbery. Meanwhile, Police ranks are on the hunt for the third suspect.

The three men are said to hail from another region and were utilising the Linden-Soesdyke Highway to travel between Linden and Georgetown. The vehicle has been impounded pending investigations.

Less than two weeks ago, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that between the period January 1 to November 10, this year, in comparison with the same period in 2018, there was a decrease in serious crimes. This included a decrease in rape countrywide.

Statistics from the GPF revealed that there was a minus 27.3 per cent decrease in rape cases reported.

In 2019 so far, there were 229 cases of rape reported to the Police, a notable reduction in 2018’s record of 315.