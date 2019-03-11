Timehri roundabout expected to be completed by month-end – MPI  

Guyana’s second roundabout is expected to be completed this month, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson said.

According to Patterson, works have been progressing well and the facility should be completed shortly. “It’s being done at the moment, it should be finished shortly, most likely this month (but) I can’t tell you which day,” the Minister informed.

Meanwhile, he noted that the Ministry is still trying to come up with the final design works for the Kitty roundabout which was commissioned since June 2018.

The final works would include the landscaping of the G$74 million structure.

According to him, “It was not part of any contract or anything like that, it’s a service which we are looking to do so it hasn’t tendered as yet but we will get to it. There are various options so we are just consulting. We had several artist impressions which we haven’t decided on and when we decide on the final one we will know the cost and how we gonna do it”.

He added that several persons from the general public have sent in suggestions for the design of the structure. Although the Ministry just wanted to put in flowers, he said that he is considering the suggestions received from all over the country.

With regards to the Mandela Avenue/Sherriff Street Georgetown roundabout, Patterson informed that the site is currently being prepared.