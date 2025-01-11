Timehri man nabbed with ganja

Adrian Stoll, a 28-year-old resident of Timehri North, East Bank Demerara, was arrested Friday evening after 12 grams of marijuana was found in his possession.

The discovery was made at approximately 21:30 hrs last night (Friday, January 10, 2025), when police stopped and searched the suspect.

Based on police reports, ranks were conducting patrol duties in the Timehri North area during which a white Toyota Allion motor vehicle bearing registration number PAG 3507, was stopped.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Police ranks observed that the driver was acting suspiciously. Consequently, a search was conducted on the driver and the vehicle during which a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis was discovered in Stoll’s right-side pants pocket. These were concealed in several small, transparent ziplock bags.

The driver was informed of the offence committed and cautioned. He was arrested and taken to the Timehri Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 12 grams.

--- ---