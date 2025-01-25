Time to focus on entrepreneurs – Director of Tourism & Hospitality Institute

Director of the Tourism and Hospitality Institute, Professor Clement Sankat, believes that more attention needs to be placed on developing the skills of local entrepreneurs.

He says the Tourism and Hospitality Institute will be doing just that even as it focuses on equipping persons with the skills to work in the modern tourism industry.

Work is currently progressing on the US$7 million Tourism and Hospitality Institute at Port Mourant, Corentyne. The campus, which will also have the Oil and Gas Institute, will have two buildings – one for practical training and the other for classrooms.

According to Professor Sankat, both buildings should be completed during the first quarter of next year. He says with the two elaborate buildings, they will be able to provide training for all aspects of the hospitality industry.

Those trainings will not only focus on preparing persons to work in the hospitality industry but also focus on persons wishing to become entrepreneurs. The Director noted that the Institute can come into operation by the end of the first quarter 2026, but this would be pending on how quickly the other facilities can be put in place.

“If I had the training building, I would have already started some training – trust me. We have people willing and ready to be trained in some of these disciplines. It depends on the Ministry of Education… and the time the contractor would take,” Professor Sankat pointed out.

