TICKETS FOR HERO CPL GROUP GAMES IN GUYANA GO ON SALE FROM TOMORROW

Tickets for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) group games in Guyana will be going on sale from tomorrow (Tuesday 19th July) and will be available to buy from a brand new box office location at 233-234 Camp Street and online from www.cplt20.com.

There will be seven group games in Guyana in 2022 with four of those matches featuring the home team, the Guyana Amazon Warriors. All these matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The Hero CPL matches in Guyana in 2022 are as follows:

10am 7pm 21 Sep Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs 22 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings 24 Sep Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders 25 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals

The 10am tickets will cost GY$2000 with the 7pm games tickets costing between GY$2500 and GY$6000. The box office in Camp street’s opening hours will be 8:30am to 4:30pm (Monday-Friday) and 8:30am to 1:00pm (Saturdays).

Tickets for the knockout stages, which will also be held at the National Stadium in Providence, will go on sale very soon.