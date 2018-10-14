Threatening language lands Gafoors employee before court

A 22-year-old employee of Gafoors Industries, who reportedly threatened one of his colleagues was last week taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts slapped with two charges.

Vidoo Ramroop denied the charges which read that on October 4, 2018, at Gafoors, Houston Complex, Greater Georgetown, he used abusive and threatening language against Chitaram Seegobin.

According to the facts presented in court, on October 4, the Virtual Complaint (VC), who is Ramroop’s supervisor, observed he was talking instead of working.

According to the prosecution’s case, the VC told Ramroop to get back to work and this annoyed the defendant, who started using profane language towards the VC, along with threatening to injure him. The matter was reported to the Police and Ramroop was charged for the offences.

Magistrate McLennan released Ramroop on self-bail, placing him on a 12-month bond to keep the peace. The cases will continue on October 16.