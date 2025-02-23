“This is a time of national celebration, reaffirmation of values that bind us together as a Cooperative Republic” – PM Phillips

SEE BELOW FOR REMARKS BY THE HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER BRIGADIER (RET’D) MARK PHILLIPS ON THE OCCASION OF GUYANA’S 55th REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY:

Theme: “Expressing Our Culture and Creativity as One Guyana”

Fellow Guyanese,

Once again, I greet you with immense pride and joy as we celebrate the 55th Republic Anniversary of Guyana. This is a time of national celebration and a reaffirmation of the values that bind us together as a Cooperative Republic.

This year, as we embrace the theme “Expressing Our Culture and Creativity as One Guyana”, we are reminded of the richness of our heritage, the vibrancy of our artistic expressions, and the boundless potential that lies in our unity. Guyana is a land of many peoples each with their own cultures, and traditions. We are blessed to live in a country with a beautiful mosaic woven together by the work of our ancestors and carried forward by each new generation.

In such a diverse society, culture becomes the backbone of our everyday life. It is reflected in our music, dance, art, fashion, and storytelling, and it is through these creative expressions that we continue to strengthen our bonds as one people. Indeed, Guyana’s culture stands as a testament to struggles and our resilience that ultimately unite us.

Culture and creativity are also driving forces for economic growth and development. We see how the creative industry is expanding, providing opportunities for artists, designers, musicians, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents on national and international platforms. This expansion fuels job creation and economic diversification, all of which contribute to a more prosperous Guyana.

Today, as families gather along the streets to witness the Mashramani float parade, let us be reminded of what this festival represents— unity, and the joy of being Guyanese by celebrating after hard work.

As we move forward, may we continue to express our culture and creativity boldly, ensuring that our traditions remain alive for generations to come. I urge that we stand together in the true spirit of One Guyana, working collectively to build a future that is bright, united and prosperous for all.

Happy Republic Day, Guyana!

--- ---