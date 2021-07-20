‘This crime situation really getting out of hand’ – Gas Station owner furious after bandits beat staff, cart off with over $2M

Several employees of the Sir Gas Station located at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD) were last evening attacked and robbed by two armed bandits.

At the time of the robbery at around 21:30hrs, the gas station was closed and a female supervisor was about to exit the premises when she was accosted by the perpetrators.

One of the bandits discharged a round in the air and assaulted the security guard while the other suspect forced the supervisor into an office where he demanded she hand over the keys to a drawer which contained cash.

The bandit then proceeded to the back of the gas station where he confronted another employee and lashed him to the head.

The suspects then made good their escape in a white motorcar which was waiting a short distance away.

The security guard and the other employee were both escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were treated and sent away.

The proprietor, Deodat Ganraj told INews that he is thankful his employees are alive but he expressed disgust with the crime situation in the country.

“This crime situation in this country really getting out hand I just want if the police could find these criminals and help solve these crimes,” he expressed.

The businessman said this is the first time his gas station was robbed but he was pleased with the police response to the crime. He said over two million dollars in cash were stolen.