Third edition of Tourism Guyana Magazine unveiled at GUYEXPO 2024

Filled with stories about the vibrant culture, rich history, and awe-inspiring natural wonders of Guyana, Tourism Guyana (TG) in partnership with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Thursday unveiled the third edition of their magazine at the Guyana Exposition and Trade Fair (GuyExpo) 2024.

The magazine cover featuring the enchanting view of the Pelu Paul Falls, Kopinang, Region Eight, was unveiled by Co-Founder of TG and Co-Owner of the publisher Creative Marketing Company (CMC), Lesa Fleming along with Director of GTA, Kamrul Baksh.

Fleming noted that the journey towards producing this edition of the magazine was a challenging yet satisfying experience. “We are excited, very very excited to make this copy of the Tourism Guyana magazine accessible to patrons at GuyExpo, investors, tourists and others,” she said.

The magazine features personal experiences from writers who have travelled Region Eight exploring the breathtaking waterfalls of Wailang Pelu, Pelu Palu, and Kopinang in Guyana’s hinterland, adventures through the capital city of Georgetown, the Savannahs, historic ruins, eco friendly activities, the biggest party in sport – Caribbean Premier League and more.

One of the key contributors to the magazine is the GTA. Director of the GTA, Kamrul Baksh lauded the team for the compilation and publication of the magazine.

“I am really elated that this copy is finally here. Its iconic cover page really speaks about venturing deeper, experiential adventure and really representing our tourism product very well. Of course the GTA has contributed several pieces of articles and they really give good perspectives and insights into Guyana’s tourism product,” he noted.

Baksh added that the magazine is usually distributed at Trade Fairs across the world as the team works to promote Destination Guyana.

“These magazines are not only distributed locally but naturally we take them to all the major trade shows that we visit. Alot of people relate to our stories, to other people travelling there and I think that’s an excellent testimonial and an excellent way to promote Guyana,” he said.

This edition of the magazine also highlights the Indigenous people of Guyana’s rainforest, who work tirelessly to protect the treasures within and prevent many endangered species from becoming extinct. And last but not least, it features the late Dave Martins of “The Tradewinds” band, cherished as an icon in the Caribbean region for his songs that transcend various cultures and generations.

Free copies of the magazine are available at GuyExpo and will be made accessible to the public in the coming weeks.

