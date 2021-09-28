Thief caught, beaten, handed over to police

A 23-year-old man who was caught stealing from a resident of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Sunday morning beaten before he was handed over to the police.

The thief was stealing an electric saw valued $30,000, an angle grinder valued $10,000, an electric drill valued $9,000, and a haversack valued $2,500.

The victim, a mason, had secured his home on Saturday night and retired to bed. At around 04:00hrs, he woke up and saw the suspect in his room.

The thief began to run out of the house, but the victim caught up to him by the bridge and a scuffle ensued between the duo.

During the fight, the victim grabbed a nearby wire and dealt the suspect several lashes about his body causing him to jump into the drain.

The victim then raised an alarm and persons in the area came to his assistance and managed to capture the suspect.

The police were summoned and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and sent away; he was further escorted to the Leonora Police Station where he was placed into custody pending further investigation.