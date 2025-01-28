“There will be severe, drastic, disciplinary actions, I promise you that” – GPHC CEO on treatment of Venezuelan woman

Chief Executive Officer of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Robbie Rambarran has assured that there will be no coverup in the investigation into alleged malpractices by medical practitioners with regards to the treatment of a Venezuelan woman in labour.

Mayhelm González, 32, who had a stillborn daughter, is blaming the heartbreaking outcome on the treatment she endured at the GPHC. She has alleged negligence and mistreatment, including emotional and verbal abuse, by the hospital’s staff. González alleged that at one point, a doctor pressed their elbow into her belly and told her that if she did not push, her baby would die.

González, who operates a business at City Mall, said she waited several hours before begging the doctors for a cesarean section (C-section). Despite being unable to move, the doctors reportedly forced her to walk to another bed on her own for the surgery.

Moreover, she claimed her baby was born at 19:00h on January 18, but the hospital allegedly falsified the birth report, stating the baby was born at 18:00h.

The GPHC has since launched an investigation into the matter and a meeting was held on Monday to examine the preliminary findings.

“…and we will conclude that investigation probably by Thursday and the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. I can assure the media that there will be absolutely no coverup, no leniencies in this, if there are any malpractice, people will be held culpable because this is unacceptable,” Rambarran told this publication when questioned on the issue.

“If the story that is being told is factual, I promise you that it will be dealt with accordingly,” he added.

In fact, the GPHC CEO explained that even before the patient made the complaint, the matter was reported to him and he had asked for an urgent review of the case.

“I don’t want to share the findings with you but there will be severe, drastic, disciplinary actions. I promise you that,” he asserted.

