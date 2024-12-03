‘There were no leaks’ – Massy responds to incident involving its gas cylinder

See full statement from Massy Gas Products Guyana:

Massy Gas Products Guyana Ltd. (MGPGL) has noted news reports in the weekend media, about a purported explosion involving a cooking gas cylinder in a home at Better Hope Village and wishes to provide clarification, regarding the unfortunate incident.

MGPGL was informed of the incident at 10:00 am on Friday, November 29 and a response team arrived at the customer’s home at 2:35 pm the same day. MGPGL’s response team interviewed the persons involved and carried out investigations.

MGPGL was informed that while the customer was using her stove, the cylinder ran out of gas and the customer replaced the cylinder with a MGPGL cylinder. Very shortly thereafter, fire was observed at the cylinder but this was extinguished using a fire extinguisher and water. There was no explosion, neither were there any reports of injury to persons nor damage to property.

It was observed that the cylinder was enclosed under the kitchen sink, that the hose clip was plastic, the hose clip was slack around the hose and both the regulator and hose were burnt. The MGPGL team soap tested the valve pin, valve, rubber, and neck of the cylinder in the presence of the customer and no leaks were found.

The MGPGL team provided the customer with a new cylinder of gas, replaced the fittings with products from their recommended manufacturer and demonstrated how the regulator should be properly attached. The stove was lit and the customer confirmed that everything was to her satisfaction.

MGPGL urges domestic cooking gas users to remain vigilant when using cooking gas products and to carefully follow the advice of their gas providers. With the holiday season upon us, when more cooking and baking are done at home, consumers are reminded to use only recommended products and adhere to the safety guidelines, which include conducting a leak test whenever making regulator connections.

MGPGL recommends the Kosan-branded LPG jumbo regulator, and the Codan 2601 gas hose, both of which are authorized and approved for safe use. We encourage consumers to take note of the information to be provided in our upcoming Gas Awareness and Safety Campaign.

