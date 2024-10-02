“There shouldn’t be any issues again” – Ramson Jr. oversees testing of floodlights

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. this afternoon oversaw the testing of floodlights at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence – hours ahead of tonight’s match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and the St Lucia Kings.

The exercise came on the heels of the floodlight failure last night, during the game between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Barbados Royals in the first Eliminator of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“I know a lot has happened last night and there were some unforeseen circumstances that cause the power outage on three of the stadium lights…,” Ramson Jr. said.

“We have successfully tested the lights multiple times and the game is ready to run. So we’re looking forward to an exciting game with the Warriors,” the minister added.

He noted too that “We should not be encountering any other technical lighting issues…There shouldn’t be any issues again.”

An unfortunate floodlight failure at the stadium saw a reduced over match in the eliminator game of the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Royals was propelled to an exhilarating victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders, to book a spot in Friday’s Qualifier 2, against the loser of tonight’s Qualifier 1.

A two-hour delay whilst the light was fixed saw the Barbados Royals set a revised target of 60 runs in five overs. The Royals made short work of the chase, David Miller almost single-handedly getting his side over the line with four balls to spare by hitting a brutal 17 ball fifty that included five sixes and three fours.

Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and batted first, amassing 168/3 off 19.1 overs before the lights went out. Nicholas Pooran scored a masterful 91 not out off 60 balls to anchor their efforts with captain Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell adding support at the end of the innings with 17 and 20 runs respectively.

It has since been explained that the floodlight failure was due to a fault in the underground cables.

