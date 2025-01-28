“The sky is the limit” – MP Westford on investing in local workforce

The prosperity of public servants remains a key priority as the government advances its agenda for 2025.

Member of Parliament Dr Jennifer Westford reaffirmed this notion on Monday as she backed the government’s 2025 budget during its debate in the National Assembly.

Dr Westford said “The sky is the limit” when it comes to the government’s commitment to investing in a workforce equipped for the future.

She reminded the House that the government has implemented dozens of initiatives to upskill Guyana’s workforce while safeguarding workers’ comfort and increasing their access to disposable income.

Under the PPP/C administration, public servants were beneficiaries of increases to critical allowances including meal and travel and other beneficial financial incentives.

Contrastingly, under the previous administration, a total of 200 punitive taxes were imposed on the working class.

The government also made notable moves in re-employing and employing thousands of public servants who were economically neglected when they were dishonorably discharged without severance pay between 2015 to 2020.

The government recently formed a multi-year agreement with the Guyana Public Service Union to boost employee benefit opportunities in a multifaceted approach.

MP Westford commended this forward-thinking negotiation stating, “We negotiated in good faith and that negotiation has yielded results that were beneficial to the public service.”

She further lauded the current state of the public service, noting that the sector is boasting scores of proficient and educated workers.

“Today our public service is probably one of the most qualified…all because of the opportunities that have been created by this PPP/C government,” the MP stated.

Her statements are factually supported by the recorded number of citizens upskilled through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning scholarships (GOAL).

Over the last four years, more than 12,000 Guyanese received training in lucrative and vocational fields, significantly enhancing their abilities to be productive members of society. (DPI)

