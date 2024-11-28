“The PPP does not have to rig this election to win it” – Jagdeo

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is guaranteed a win at the 2025 General and Regional Elections, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo who on Thursday rubbished claims by the political opposition that the party is looking at means of rigging the polls.

The Vice President said “The PPP does not have to rig this election to win it. We won it when we were in Opposition, when they controlled the army, they controlled the Government.”

Jagdeo noted that the party has increased its support base since taking office in 2020 while the opposition’s support continues to dwindle.

“Now since we have gotten into office, our support has grown demonstrably and they are a shadow of themselves so why would we need to get foreigners to come in here or try to rig the elections,” the Vice President said.

The two major opposition parties – A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and Alliance For Change (AFC) – have been demanding the introduction of digitized biometrics as a precondition for voter registration and voting. This will necessitate the restart of the House-to-House registration process.

Jagdeo pointed out that this process will delay the elections but his government is set on ensuring the elections are held within the constitutionally stipulated time.

At a recent press briefing, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh said GECOM is yet to decide on the use of biometrics at next year’s polls.

A feasibility study, she added was done and a report shared with the GECOM Commissioners since August.

She explained that the three Government-nominated commissioners and the three opposition-nominated commissioners have differing positions on how to proceed.

One side is pushing for there to be consultants with stakeholders before this new biometric system is introduced while the other is contending that GECOM must first take a position before any consultat

--- ---