“Thank you for your efforts” – GPHC CEO to nurses

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) CEO’s Message on International Nurses Day 2021

As we celebrate International Nurses Day, I want to extend an earnest thank you to all the nurses at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), our satellite clinics and the Ocean View facility for the outstanding work that you continue to do, especially in these challenging times.

I have witnessed daily, your steadfast commitment to ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care, and your strength in the wake of numerous adversities. Despite those challenges, you continue to lend your voice and abilities to the elevation of nursing practice within these institutions – you embody compassion and connected care.

There is no doubt that this year has presented a variety of new experiences for all of you; many times your own well-being and the well-being of your families have not been the priority as you worked tirelessly in service to others.

Providing nursing care is a very important part of the GPHC ethos. Performing this role to a very high standard and leading from the front is absolutely imperative, and something which you do every day. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management team at the GPHC I’d like to say “thank you” for all of your efforts and for continuing to go the extra mile.

As we observe this day to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, I am filled with gratitude and humbled to work alongside all of you who have chosen this noble profession. As your CEO, I am privileged to witness first-hand your unwavering commitment and care to the people of Guyana.

Let us continue to reflect on our experiences and challenges, and use them to propel us toward a future of nursing care that is congruent with international best practices.

Thank you, again. Happy Nurses’ Day!

Brigadier Ret’d George Allan Lewis

Chief Executive Officer, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation