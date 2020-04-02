THAG appeals for full closure of bars, entertainment spots

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) welcomes the announcement from President David Granger for the closure of places of entertainment, including bars, clubs, gymnasiums, night clubs, restaurants and swimming pools, between the hours of 18:00 hours and 06:00 hours (6:00 pm and 6 am).

However, in light of the new study done yesterday by the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) and the Ministry of Public Health

which revealed that “Guyana can see over 20,000 cases of the new Coronavirus by May 5

2020”, is worrying, to say the least.

Therefore, THAG appeals for a Full Closure of Bars and all Places of Entertainment

for an initial period of two weeks, after which the situation should be reassessed.