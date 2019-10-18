Texila welcomes new batch of students

The Texila American University (TAU) once again opens its doors to another batch of students for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The University, in welcoming their new intake, conducted a three-day ceremony that embraced a total of 61 students.

The freshmen, who were all ready to venture out on their journeys, were greeted with welcoming tools and a series of events that were aimed at ensuring that the integration period was fun-filled.

On day one of the ceremony, the students were greeted by staff and members of the University and later taken on a campus tour so that they would become familiar with the facility and its framework. This activity was expected to help the students have easy access and mobility.

Meanwhile, the second day saw them interacting with their seniors and on day three, the school’s faculty team briefed the students on their various policies.

Even with a fun-filled programme and with their new students’ welfare in mind, the University hosted a separate programme that catered for the parents of the students.

With the main objective in mind to create a friendly relationship between parents and the institution, this programme fostered a discussion with parents on the challenges and difficulties students face in day-to-day life.

Business Administration and Public Health are the new programmes TAU has introduced into the programmes they already offer. These classes are expected to be more interactive while creating a liberal experience from both ends.

Mr Sepersaud Denonarain, the Academic Coordinator of the Programmes, expressed how elated he is to for the new journey the University is about to venture on. He said, “I am especially pleased to say that we are starting something great here in our University, and it is going to be very successful for our students and faculties. We are inviting anyone who wants to further their education in these areas of life”.

Out of a total number of 1046 accepted applicants for admissions for the medical school, this batch of students was from a diverse class of 54 per cent females, with students hailing from Guyana, Africa, India, and the Caribbean region.