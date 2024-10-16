Texila American University opens location on Essequibo Coast

Texila American University (TAU) has officially expanded its presence in Guyana with the establishment of a new study centre at Suddie, Region Two, (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The launch of the centre aligns with the Government’s ongoing efforts to increase access to education through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, which currently supports over 2,700 students from the region.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, who attended the launch, praised the initiative, noting that it fits seamlessly into the Government’s commitment to provide 20,000 scholarships by 2025.

“This centre is a reflection of our mission to transform the education sector and improve lives. It creates new opportunities for residents to advance their education without leaving their region, reinforcing our goal of making learning accessible to all Guyanese,” the Minister stated.

Manickchand also expressed gratitude to TAU for spearheading the initiative, highlighting that the Government remains committed to investing in the necessary infrastructure to support the growth of educational institutions across the country.

She emphasised that efforts are underway to build 26 new schools, with many more undergoing rehabilitations, as part of the broader strategy to modernise Guyana’s education system.

Meanwhile, Director of GOAL, Professor Jacob Opadeyi, underscored the importance of the partnership with TAU in enabling students to continue their academic journeys. He noted that the GOAL programme, launched in 2021, has exceeded its original target of 20,000 scholarships, with thousands of students benefiting from a range of academic and vocational programmes.

“The opening of this study centre is another step forward in equipping Guyanese with the knowledge and skills necessary for the country’s rapidly growing economy,” Opadeyi remarked.

Additionally, Dean of TAU’s College of Medicine, Dr Dheeraj Bansal reflected on the university’s commitment to educational excellence and innovation.

“This study centre symbolises our dedication to providing accessible, world-class education in Guyana…It will serve as a hub for learning, mentorship, and professional growth, fostering an environment where students can thrive,” he stated. Meanwhile, Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva welcomed the initiative, noting that the services offered by TAU will greatly benefit the residents of Essequibo. She congratulated the university for its efforts in expanding educational opportunities and ensuring that more Guyanese can achieve their academic goals without the need to relocate.

TAU, which was founded in 2010 has campuses at Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

TAU’s continued partnership with GOAL ensures that residents of Region Two now have an accessible platform to advance their education, aligning with the nation’s vision of a more educated and empowered population.

