Temporary road closures from November 19-21 to facilitate visit of PM Modi

Between November 19-21 there will be temporary road closures to facilitate the visit of the Prime Minister of India.

The following should be noted:

𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟎𝟗:𝟎𝟎 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬

• In the vicinity of Marriott and Pegasus Hotels

1. Battery Road into Seawall Road between Water Street, the Entrance of Pegasus Suites- No entry East or West

2. High Street and Seawall Road- No entry North

3. Water Steet & Kingston Koker- No entry North

• In the vicinity of State House from 18:00 hrs

1. Carmichael street between Middle Street and New Market Street- No entry North

2. New Market Street between Carmichael Street and Main Street- No entry West.

3. Main Street Eastern Carriageway – No entry South from Lamaha Street.

𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟏𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

• Arthur Chung Conference Centre from 08:30 hrs

1. Rupert Craig Highway and Conversation Tree – No entry South

2. Railway Embankment and Conversation Tree- No entry East

3. Railway Embankment and Liliendaal Pump Road – No Entry East

4. Bel Air/ Sophia road- No Entry East

5. Movie Towne Access Road & Railway Embankment- No Entry West

6. UG Road and Railway Embankment- No Entry West

7. Giftland Access Road & Railway Embankment- No Entry West

Staff of nearby entities are advised to utilise the UG road and Railway Embankment to access such places with their official Staff/Employment ID at the ready.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎:𝟎𝟎 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬

1. Middle & Carmichael Streets- No Entry East

2. Middle & Waterloo- No Entry North or West

3. New Market and Waterloo Streets- No Entry West

4. New Market & Carmichael Streets- No Entry South & East

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎:𝟒𝟓 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬

1. Church Street between Camp Street and Alexander Street- No Entry East

2. North Road between Camp Street and Alexander Street- No Entry West

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟔:𝟑𝟎 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬

1. Homestretch Avenue from Vlissengen Road- No Entry East

2. Mandela & Homestretch Avenues- No Entry South

3. Hadfield Street and Mandela Avenue- No Entry North

4. Hadfield Street and John Street – No Entry East

At each venue the closures will be temporary to facilitate smooth movement.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and use alternative routes, take direction of the uniformed ranks and park within designated spaces.

--- ---