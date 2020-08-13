Temporary appointments made to State media entities

Minister of Public Affairs, within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has made several temporary appointments to State media entities.

He has appointed Michella Abraham-Ali as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Communications Network (NCN).

He has also appointed Finance Manager of the Guyana National Newspaper Ltd. (GNNL), Moshanie Ramotar, to act as General Manager.

According to a statement from the Department of Public Information, both will act until a substantive CEO and General Manager are appointed respectively. The appointments take immediate effect.