Tempers flare in Parliament as Speaker blocks visitors’ recordings

The National Assembly witnessed tense exchanges on Day Three of the Budget Debates as Speaker Manzoor Nadir and a few Members of Parliament clashed over the use of cellphones by visitors.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Education Minister Priya Manickchand was making her contribution to the debate, and visitors in the gallery began recording the proceedings.

Speaker Nadir interjected, telling members in the gallery that only official media were authorised to record.

Tensions escalated as Minister Manickchand and the Speaker debated the issue.

“Honourable Minister, just to remind visitors in the gallery that they should not be recording or transmitting from the chamber,” the Speaker said.

However, Minister Manickchand followed up, stating “I don’t see staff at the Ministry recording, sir”.

But the Speaker insisted, “If I am saying and cautioning members in the gallery, you are now telling me you’re not seeing them… I made a ruling, an observation, I didn’t ask you if you saw anybody.”

“This House here, I have to keep certain order in. And if I notice things are out of order, it is my duty, right, privilege to make the statement,” he declared.

However, government Chief Whip Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Texeira attempted to intervene to remedy the matter but was shut down by Nadir.

The debates resumed shortly after the heated interaction.

