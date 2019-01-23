Teens charged with armed robbery remanded

Two teenagers, ages 18 and 19 on Wednesday appeared before Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty where they were charged jointly for robbery underarms.

They were both remanded to prison after entering not guilty pleas on the charge.

The duo, Kevin Thomas, 19, of South Sophia, Greater Georgetown and 18-year-old Joseph Macey of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) both denied that while being armed with a knife, they robbed Rishi Maturo in broad daylight at Regent Street, Georgetown on January 20, 2019.

The unrepresented teens were positively identified as the alleged perpetrators who stole the victim’s phone and watch among other items, amounting to a total value of $14,000.

Both defendants were remanded after Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail noting the penalty the charge attracts, and due to the fact that the victim and defendants are known to each other.

Thomas and Macey are both expected to return on February 13, 2019 for continuation of the matter.