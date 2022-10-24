Teen’s body found in Kara Kara Creek

The body of 15-year-old Kenneitha Angela Graves of Lot 24 Kara Kara, Linden was this morning fished out of the Kara Kara Creek in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The teen had reportedly plunged into the creek for a swim at around 10:00h on Saturday and she never resurfaced.

The Police have said that the teen had left home at about 09:30h unknowing to her mother, and had gone to a house at Lower Kara Kara where she normally goes to play with children living there.

Devika, whose house the teen would normally visit, said the teen was standing by a creek located at the back of her yard when she warned the teen, if she cannot swim, move away from the creek.

Devika has said she left the teen standing there, and was about to go into her home when she heard someone shouting for help.

As such, she rushed to the scene, and saw the teen in the water, helpless and sinking.

Devika said she began to shout for help, because she does not know how to swim either, and a short while after, the teen’s body sank under the water.

She said that persons in the area rushed to the creek and immediately started to search for the teen, but the strong current in the creek prevented them from locating her.

Today, a search party found the teen’s body in the creek.