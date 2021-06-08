Teens arrested over illegal gun, ammo & stolen bike

Two boys, aged 16 and 18, are in Police custody after they were busted with an illegal gun and ammunition as well as a stolen bike at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

At around 16:30hrs on Monday, ranks on a motorbike patrol observed the two teens on a motorcycle in Tucville, Georgetown.

As the patrol proceeded to stop them, they began to drive south on Tucville Turning Point and proceeded south into High Palm Drive, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.

The ranks gave chase and the two males were intercepted on High Palm Drive.

A search was conducted on the 18-year-old rider whose name and particulars were provided. A .38 Taurus revolver containing four .38 rounds of ammunition were found in his pants crotch.

A search was also carried out on the 16-year-old pillion rider whose particulars were also provided but nothing evidential was found on him.

The suspect was told of the offence committed and cautioned but he remained silent.

They were both arrested and taken to East La Penitance Police Station with the suspected firearm and ammunition where they were marked, sealed, and lodged.

The motorcycle is also lodged at the East La Penitence Station.

Further investigations revealed that the motorcycle was reportedly stolen during an armed robbery on June 5 at North Road by two identifiable males.