Teens – aged 17 & 15 – arrested after shooting at police

Two teen boys have been arrested after they opened fire at three police ranks who were on patrol along Oronque Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Reports are that the cops were on duty at around 20:45h on Thursday when they observed four suspicious males: two on a red motorcycle and two on a black motorcycle.

Police Headquarters alleged that upon seeing the ranks, the four males immediately turned around and began proceeding south on Oronoque Street.

The ranks gave chase, during which the pillion rider on the red motorcycle pointed an object in the direction of the ranks, after which, a loud explosion, suspected to be a gunshot, was heard.

One of the ranks, who was armed with a 9mm pistol, immediately discharged a single round in the suspects’ direction.

The policemen managed to apprehend the two males on the black motorcycle. They have since been identified as a 17-year-old from Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown and a 15-year-old of South Sophia, Georgetown.

A search was subsequently conducted on the suspects and a suspected air-gun was found on the 17-year-old.

A wound, suspected to be a gunshot, was also seen on the 17-year-old teen’s right lower foot. He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to seek medical attention.

The 15-year-old is presently in custody assisting with investigations.